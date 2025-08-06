Roadshow after bail: Sambhal Jama Masjid chief booked for ‘violating prohibitory orders’

The president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee in Sambhal, Zafar Ali, and several others have been booked for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders by organising a celebratory roadshow after his release from jail, police said on Wednesday. The post-release procession included a convoy on which flower petals were showered and multiple welcome events were organised en route (Sourced)

The case was lodged on Wednesday at Sambhal Kotwali Police Station based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Ashish Tomar. Additional superintendent of police Alok Kumar said an FIR has been registered against Zafar Ali, and 50–60 unidentified individuals under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“They are accused of conducting a 40-km-long roadshow from Moradabad to Sambhal on August 1 to mark Ali’s release,” he stated.

Zafar Ali had been in jail in connection with the November 24, 2024, violence during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The incident left four people dead and 29 police personnel injured. FIRs were previously lodged against Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, Zafar Ali, and 2,750 unidentified individuals in relation to the case.

According to police, the post-release procession included a convoy on which flower petals were showered and multiple welcome events were organised en route. Legal action was initiated after videos of the roadshow surfaced on social media.

Authorities reiterated that public gatherings of this nature are in violation of existing prohibitory orders in the area, and legal proceedings have been initiated against all those involved.