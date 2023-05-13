Prayagraj: Rotary Club members get trapped inside hotel lift, rescued

A dozen Rotary Club members, who got trapped in a lift of a hotel in Civil Lines, were rescued after an effort of over one-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning, police said. The hotel staff called police when they failed to rescue those trapped inside the lift. (For Representation)

The rescue operation was carried out under guidance of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma and chief fire officer (CFO) RK Pandey. The trapped ones, who were feeling suffocated and exhausted after the rescue operation, were given primary treatment.

CFO Pandey said the Rotary Club members were going down from the upper floor to the ground floor through the lift after a meeting. However, the lift developed a fault and got stuck between the ground floor and basement.

The hotel staff called police when they failed to rescue those trapped inside the lift. Firefighters were called to the spot who provided air, water and juice etc to the trapped people through the space between the lift and the basement.

Technical experts from another hotel somehow opened the door. The firefighters then pushed a chair inside the lift. The trapped people climbed the chair and were pulled up by the rescue team, the CFO added. Police officials said the hotel staff claimed that the lift developed the snag due to overload.