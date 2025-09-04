Routine check in Lucknow puts brakes on fake IAS officer’s career of deceit

The wheels came off an elaborate fraud that had gone undetected for possibly up to a decade when a routine vehicle checking drive in the state capital unmasked a fake IAS officer on Wednesday. The accused, Saurabh Tripathi, after his arrest. (HT)

The web of deceit had been spun by the accused to enjoy the trappings of privilege and power, complete with six luxury vehicles, including Range Rover, Mercedes Benz C 220, forged passes and IDs, besides upscale homes and an online aura with the high-sounding self-styled designation of cabinet special secretary. He had even used his fake credentials to apparently attend official functions.

But his game was up when Wazirganj police intercepted a car during a routine vehicle checking drive near Kargil Park.

The man in the back seat rolled down his window with confidence, claiming to be an IAS officer. According to police officers, when asked, he flashed an official-looking identity card and visiting card, expecting the cops to wave him through.

“His car bore a government pass and red-blue beacon, symbols of power. But something about his behaviour raised suspicion and that stroke of luck exposed a high-profile fraud,” said SHO Wazirganj Rajesh Kumar Tripathi who was involved in the checking drive. He was arrested.

According to ACP Chowk Rajkumar Singh, the impostor was identified as Saurabh Tripathi (36), a native of Mau district who had built an elaborate fake identity to enjoy the perks of a top bureaucrat.

“On being grilled, Tripathi tried to name-drop senior officials but broke down under sustained questioning, confessing that he had forged multiple passes and IDs to impersonate an IAS officer for personal gains,” ACP added.

“The man earned huge property by liaising with people for work by exerting his fake power. He has been working for over a decade and we are digging deeper into his network and how far this scam went,” the SHO said.

“An FIR under multiple BNS sections and the IT Act has been registered at Wazirganj police station. The investigation continues,” a Lucknow police press note said.

Fleet of luxury cars with fake passes

During a subsequent raid on his Lucknow residence, police seized six luxury vehicles, including Range Rover, Mercedes Benz C 220, and multiple Toyota Innovas, each bearing counterfeit Uttar Pradesh government or Secretariat passes.

Officers also recovered beacon lights, Aadhaar and driving licences with mismatched details, laptops, visiting cards, and ₹11,097 cash. Tripathi had even created a fake email ID under the All India Services domain to bolster his cover.

Upscale residences to maintain the charade

Tripathi maintained two plush residences, one in Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, and another in Noida’s Sector 35, giving his impersonation a convincing backdrop. He used these bases to store high-end cars and forged documents, frequently moving between them to avoid detection.

Social media accounts

The police said Tripathi also built his aura online. A peak at his social media account revealed that he styled himself as cabinet special secretary, Government of India or special secretary, Urban Development, UP. His social media also has several pictures and even newspaper cuttings where he is seen attending official functions in multiple states including in UP, Uttarakhand and even in Bihar, posing with senior bureaucrats to cement his fake status. Investigators suspect he used these credentials to gain government facilities and con people out of money and services.

His background

He is a B Tech graduate and later started working with an NGO where he came in contact with influential people and then shifted gears to live life in the fast lane of conmanship, according to the police.