Kanpur , Police here have frozen assets worth ₹9.5 crore, including immovable properties, vehicles and bank accounts, as part of the ongoing probe into an alleged interstate racket involved in large-scale trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups, officials said on Thursday. ₹9.5-crore assets linked to interstate codeine trafficking 'kingpin' frozen

The accused, Vinod Agrawal, has been described as the kingpin of the network.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrawan Kumar Singh said five immovable properties linked to Agrawal were frozen under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

An Innova vehicle worth around ₹23 lakh has been attached and six bank accounts containing approximately ₹42 lakh have also been frozen, he said.

The case, registered at Collectorganj police station, invokes relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 8, 21 and 26 of the NDPS Act. It pertains to the alleged illegal procurement and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups and other psychotropic medicines.

According to the police, nearly 26 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup were allegedly procured from eight pharmaceutical firms over the past two years. Investigators said they have obtained detailed records, including invoice numbers, batch numbers and bottle numbers.

"So far, around 11.5 lakh bottles have been recovered. Approximately 8.5 lakh bottles are yet to be traced," Singh told reporters.

The probe gained momentum after Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration officials, led by Secretary and Commissioner Roshan Jacob, conducted a raid and seized nearly one lakh cough syrup bottles, triggering further investigation.

Police said the alleged supply chain extended beyond Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Nearly 50 police personnel, divided into multiple teams, are investigating procurement routes, distribution networks and financial transactions across states, officials said.

More than 50 medical stores and pharmaceutical companies are under scrutiny for suspected supply links. Where physical verification has not been possible, investigators are relying on GST bills and transaction records to track the movement of consignments, they added.

Officials said the five properties located in areas such as Chakeri, Pheelkhana and Civil Lines were allegedly acquired using proceeds from the illegal sale of codeine cough syrup and other restricted medicines.

Describing the action as a "financial strike" on narcotics trade, the DCP said the focus was on dismantling the economic backbone of the syndicate.

Further investigation is underway and prosecution will follow as more evidence is gathered, he said.

The crackdown comes amid a wider probe by Uttar Pradesh authorities into the alleged illegal stocking and supply of the regulated codeine-based syrup within and outside the state, with officials estimating the illicit trade runs into hundreds of crores.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.