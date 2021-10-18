RSS Abhyas Varg begins, Mohan Bhagwat to reach Ayodhya today

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the five-day Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Abhyas Varg in Ayodhya on Monday, a day before RSS chief Mohan Baghwat is expected to reach the temple town on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend the event.

The all-important event, held every fifth year in which RSS volunteers are apprised and trained on how to propagate nationalism, Indian culture and promote Swadeshi along with other such issues among masses, is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time when assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to interact with volunteers, Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other members.

Senior functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other office bearers from 45 provincial units are attending the event.

Due to rainfall, the event scheduled in the evening was shifted to another location near Naya ghat.

According to Trust members, the RSS chief is likely to hold informal discussions with Misra about ongoing construction work of the Ram temple.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, is likely to apprise Mohan Bhagwat about other development projects proposed in Ayodhya.