Run-up to GIS 2023: Delhi roadshow: Yogi government bags 2.75 lakh cr investment proposals

Ahead of the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Lucknow next month, the Uttar Pradesh government held in roadshow in New Delhi on Friday which attracted investment proposals worth ₹2.75 lakh crore for the state. A recorded video message of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also played at the event organised at a prominent hotel in the national capital.

The United Kingdom-based Causis E-Mobility proposed the biggest investment of ₹1.25 lakh crore in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up an EV tech park and manufacture electric vehicles. This project will ensure direct employment to 30,000 people.

According to the state government, investment proposals received in New Delhi will bring direct employment for around one lakh people. In the renewable energy sector, the REC Limited proposed an investment of ₹65,350 crore. It is a Maharatna company under direct control the union power ministry.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath apprised the industrialists of the ongoing projects in Uttar Pradesh and investment opportunities in the state. “Uttar Pradesh is the best place for investment in every aspect. It is contributing 8 percent to India’s GDP. The economy of the state has increased by 11 percent,” said the CM through a recorded video message.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is in a position to become the second-largest economy in the country,” the CM said. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and urban development and energy minister AK Sharma also addressed the gathering. Director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandrajit Banerjee also expressed his views on the occasion.

Prominent investors

Causis Group (EV tech park & EV manufacturing)- ₹1.25 Lakh cr

REC Limited (renewable energy)- ₹65,350 cr

NTPC Limited (miscellaneous projects)- ₹42,280 crore

Yashoda Medicity (biotech park and hospital)- ₹1300 crore