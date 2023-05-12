Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Rural voters show more enthusiasm than urban electors in Ayodhya

Rural voters outperformed urban electors in Ayodhya in the second phase of the urban local body polls. The predominantly urban areas under the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation reported the lowest turnout of 47.89% in the district. Voters click photos outside a polling station in Ayodhya on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

The maximum voter turnout of 69.3% was reported from Bikapur nagar panchayat in Ayodhya district.

The state election commission reported 52.60% polling in the entire Ayodhya district, comprising both urban and rural areas.

The district comprises the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, a nagar palika parishad and six nagar panchayats.

Out of 5,00,877 voters in the district, 2,63,483 exercised their right to vote. Polling was peaceful in Ayodhya with no untoward incident reported from everywhere.The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will get its second mayor this year after the Yogi Adityanath government gave it the status of a municipal corporation in 2017.

Overall, around 53% of the 1.92 crore (19.2 million) eligible voters turned up to exercise their franchise in the second and final phase of the urban local body (ULB) polls in 38 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to the state election commission (SEC).