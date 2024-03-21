SA cricketer Keshav Maharaj offers prayers at Ram Temple

LUCKNOW: It was like a dream come true for South African bowling all-rounder Keshav Maharaj on Thursday as he, along with his fellow players of the Lucknow Super Giants, including chief coach Justin Langer, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Keshav Maharaj at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday (Sourced)

“I experienced immense energy while entering the Ram Temple. I am very lucky. Being an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, it is a privilege for me to visit his birthplace to seek blessings,” he said after his visit on Thursday.

Maharaj, who joined the LSG camp ahead of the new IPL season, took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself at the Ram Mandir. “Jai Shree Ram, blessings to everyone,” said Maharaj in his Instagram post.

In fact, visiting the Ram Temple was the biggest wish of left-arm spinner Maharaj, who took 15 wickets in the recently held World Cup in India. Maharaj, who also served as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants’ sister franchise, Durban’s Super Giants in SA 20, failed to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22 due to his packed schedule.

“Unfortunately, the schedule didn’t allow me to visit during the inauguration of the temple. But in the future, I would love to go and see the temple in Ayodhya,” he said after missing the ceremony in January.

Maharaj had also revealed why he uses the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ while coming out to bat, stating that it is a way for him to express gratitude for his blessings in life and to stay focused on the field. “My faith in God is very strong. I always believe that God has given me perspective and guidance and put me in the situation where I am today. I am always grateful and give thanks. I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram,” he said.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who also offered prayers to Lord Ram, said, “The darshan of Ram Lalla was a magical experience.”

Meanwhile, LSG coach Justin Langer expressed deep respect for the city’s cultural heritage during his visit. He also stressed the importance of receiving divine blessings while preparing for the inaugural match.

Others who went on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya on Thursday included fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, assistant coach S Sriram, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, and Deepak Hooda.