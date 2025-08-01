Safer, more humane cities: UP scales up stray dog control, pet licensing

The urban development department has intensified its efforts to control the stray dog population and promote regulated pet ownership across the state. The twin-pronged strategy includes large-scale animal birth control (ABC) operations and anti-rabies vaccinations for stray dogs, along with a significant uptick in pet dog licensing. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to a government release, this year alone, the state has issued 5,333 licences for pet dogs, a move aimed at promoting responsible ownership and reducing conflicts between humans and animals in urban spaces. The licensing ensures pets are vaccinated and monitored, adding a crucial layer of safety for the general public.

According to data shared by the urban development department, in all 2,84,641 stray dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated under the ABC programme so far. This includes 1,25,893 sterilisations in 2023-24, as many as 1,19,197 sterilisations in 2024-25.

Seventeen permanent ABC centres are now operational across all 17 municipal corporations in the state, with two more centers sanctioned for Lucknow and Ghaziabad. These efforts are supported by a landmark government allocation of Rs3,273.65 lakh.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, said,“Through our ABC, anti-rabies vaccination, and pet licensing programmes, we are working closely with urban local bodies to address public health and safety while ensuring ethical treatment of animals.The department is also running awareness campaigns urging citizens to, avoid provoking stray dogs, supervise children near animals, seek immediate medical care in case of a bite, report aggressive or ill dogs to local authorities or the dedicated helpline 1533.”