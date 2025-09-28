Saharanpur: Denied money for liquor, man beats mother to death

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his 65-year-old mother to death over her refusal to give him money for liquor, in Nirbhay Puram Colony under Nagar Kotwali police station area in Saharanpur district on Saturday night, police said. The victim was identified as Asha Devi and the accused as Akshay. The accused thrashed his mother, repeatedly slamming her head against a wall, resulting in her death on the spot. (For representation)

According to reports, the incident occurred at Gate No. 4 of Nirbhay Puram Colony near Noor Basti. Akshay, who had returned home in an inebriated state, got into a heated argument with his mother over his drinking habits. When she refused to sell her jewellery to give him more money for alcohol, Akshay flew into a rage and allegedly thrashed his mother, repeatedly slamming her head against a wall, resulting in her death on the spot.

Saharanpur SSP Ashish Tiwari confirmed Akshay’s arrest, stating, “Preliminary investigations suggest the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. We are probing the case from all angles to ascertain the exact circumstances.”

Circle officer Munish Chand said the argument between the mother and son escalated when Akshay demanded that his mother sell her jewellery to fund his liquor purchase.

Neighbours, alerted by Asha Devi’s screams, rushed to the scene only to find her dead. They informed police, who arrived with forensic experts. The team collected blood samples and other evidence from the crime scene and sent the body for autopsy. Akshay, said to be around 35-year-old, was arrested and sent to jail.

Locals claimed that Akshay was going through personal turmoil. He had married a woman from Bihar just about two weeks back, but she left for her parental home two days prior to the incident following a domestic dispute, they said.