Saharanpur-Lko Vande Bharat Exp to be flagged off on Nov 8

LUCKNOW The ministry of railways has approved the operation of the Saharanpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (26503/26504), opening a faster and more comfortable travel option between western Uttar Pradesh and the state capital. According to officials, the primary maintenance and cleaning will be handled at Lucknow Junction. (Pic for representation)

The train will be flagged off on November 8. It will operate six days a week, except Mondays, and is expected to significantly benefit daily commuters, traders and regular travellers from cities along the route, said railway officials.

The semi-high-speed train will run via Saharanpur, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur, offering passengers a safer, quicker and more convenient journey.

According to officials, the primary maintenance and cleaning will be handled at Lucknow Junction. Water refilling will take place at Moradabad station. The route is expected to enhance connectivity between western UP and the Awadh region, while cutting down overall travel time.

Officials inspect maintenance shed

Divisional railway manager (DRM) of Northern Railway, Lucknow division, Sunil Kumar Verma, along with other officials conducted an inspection of the newly constructed maintenance shed for Vande Bharat trains and the circulating area of Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station on Monday.

“The newly developed shed is equipped with modern technology and designed specifically for the maintenance and technical inspection of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

Officials said the commissioning of this facility will enable timely and efficient upkeep of these trains, ensuring faster maintenance operations and strengthening the operational capacity of the Lucknow division.

The DRM also reviewed the development works at the Charbagh station circulating area aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. Verma directed officials to implement necessary improvements immediately wherever required

TRAIN TIMINGS & ROUTE

Train No 26504 (Lucknow to Saharanpur)

Departs from Lucknow Junction at 5:55 am, reaching Saharanpur at 12:45 pm.

Train No. 26503 (Saharanpur to Lucknow)

Leaves Saharanpur at 3 pm, arriving at Lucknow at 9:55pm