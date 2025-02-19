Sahitya Sankalp: Two-day event begins in Lko with discussion on aspects of Hindi Literature

A two-day, ‘Sahitya Sankalp’ began at International Buddha Research Institute auditorium on Wednesday. Organised by UP Sahitya Sabha, several authors, writers and poets came under one roof to discuss various aspects of Hindi literature during the programme. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurates the two-day Sahitya Sankalp in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

It was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Five children’s literature writers - Mukul Mahan, Anita Sinha, Anil Kishore Shukla Nidar, Neelam Rakesh, Alka Pramod and Ruchi Srivastava were awarded on the occasion. Among the organisers were poets Sarvesh Asthana and Pankaj Prasoon.

The day began with a discussion on ‘Language and emotion of poetry’ in which poet and writer Chandrashekhar Verma was in conversation with senior litterateur Shivom Amber and Sonrupa Vishal. During the session, Amber defined poetry as a genre that works with the sentiments and emotions for welfare of the people.

He also demanded that the government make necessary changes in the education system so that teaching is carried out in Hindi and only specialisation should be given in English.

It was followed by a discussion on the book ‘Musafir Hu Yaro’ written by journalist Sudhir Mishra who was in conversation with poet Pankaj Prasoon. Later, a session ‘Tehzeeb Ki Khushboo’ was held in which journalist Anupam Srivastava discussed the mannerism in the city with Navalkant Sinha and Ravi Bhatt.

It was followed by the launch of Vinod Shankar Shukla’s books ‘Aao Van Jeevo Ko Jaane’ and ‘Barvai Vinod’. In another session, Rizwan Farooqui discussed the language of poetry with poets Malikzada Javed and Sanjay Shauk.

In a session on ‘Awadhi Culture and Art’, writers Vidhya Bindu Singh and Vinod Mishra in conversation with Vineeta Mishra, shared various aspects related to promotion of Awadhi culture and language.

“There are several Awadhi festivals which are getting overshadowed by colourful ones. At the same time the Awadhi folk dance and songs are slow which are being taken over by the fast songs. There are several styles of Awadhi folk forms like Natuanki, Aalha, Ramleela and Raasleela which used to be staged in villages. However, with growing modernisation these artistes are giving up folk forms due to lack of compensation,” said Singh.

Vinod Mishra underlined the need for Awadhi festivals to be organised globally to create awareness among people about culture across the world. Other sessions included ‘Bate kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi’ in which Dr Rudramani and Dr Arshad Ahmed and Bhuvan Tiwari discussed various health related aspects.

It was followed by a discussion on print media and literature in which journalist Ashutosh Shukla was in conversation with poet Pankaj Prasoon. Apart from this, scholars expressed their views on plagiarism and law as well as on poetry and career. Later, Amritlal Goswami performed Alha on the occasion.