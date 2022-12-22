Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Samajwadi Party claims Akhilesh Yadav’s helicopter denied permission to land, reschedules his Jhansi visit

Published on Dec 22, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav will now take the road route to jail from Jhansi airport to meet incarcerated former MLA Deep Narayan Yadav on December 26

When Akhilesh Yadav visits Jhansi on December 26, the police would not allow any vehicle other than those designated for his convoy. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/kanpur

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has rescheduled party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to Jhansi jail to December 26 after claiming that the district administration denied permission for landing his helicopter at a helipad. Akhilesh Yadav will now take the road route to jail from Jhansi airport to meet incarcerated former MLA Deep Narayan Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to visit the former lawmaker on Thursday. Now, according to the fresh plan submitted to the Kanpur commissionerate and the Jhansi administration, Akhilesh will take a private plane to the Jhansi airstrip and then drive to the jail.

On Monday, Akhilesh had visited jailed party MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur jail.

Deep Narayan Yadav, the former SP MLA from Garotha assembly seat in Jhansi, is in Jhansi jail since September 26 on charges of facilitating the escape of an accused from police custody.

Irfan Solanki was in Kanpur jail since December 2 on charges of arson and an attempt to grab a property but was shifted to the Maharajganj jail on Wednesday.

A senior officer not willing to be quoted said: “The Samajwadi Party had indeed sought permission for Akhilesh Yadav’s helicopter to land in police lines for today but since the area was under maintenance the permission was denied.”

The SP president was also given two alternatives, either to land on the civilian airstrip or the one maintained by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is five kilometres away.

Also, when Akhilesh Yadav visits on December 26, the police would not allow any vehicle other than those designated for his convoy.

