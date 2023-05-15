U.P. civic polls: Samajwadi Party’s performance in mayoral, other seats fails to cast impact

The overall performance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the recently concluded urban local body polls in the state was not as expected. The party not only failed to win any of the 17 mayoral seats, its show in election held for other posts also worsened as compared to the 2017 civic polls. The party had failed to win any mayoral seat last time too. Like 2017 civic polls, the Samajwadi Party again failed to win any mayoral seat in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

The only apparent silver lining for the SP was that its status as the principal opposition party in the state consolidated further as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s performance was quite poor this time. Besides, the party also failed to make any impact in election to the posts of corporators, nagar palika parishad chairpersons, nagar palika parishad ward members, nagar panchayat chairpersons and nagar panchayat members.

In 2017, the SP had won 15.54% of total corporators posts across the state. However, this time its share dipped to 13.45%. Last time, the party had 22.73% share in nagar palika parishad chairpersons’ post, but this time it fell to 17.59%.

The SP’s share in nagar palika parishad members was 9.07% in 2017. However, it dropped to 7.89% this year. Last time, the party had won 18.95% seats of nagar panchayat chairpersons which fell to 14.52% in 2023 civic polls. The party’s share in nagar panchayat members seats fell to 6.67% this year from the previous 8.34%.

However, the performance of SP’s main rival within the opposition camp—the BSP— was even worse. The BSP had two mayors—Meerut and Aligarh—last time. This time, it drew a blank as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the 17 mayoral seats.

However, the BJP could get only 5.99% of total corporators seats in the state, 8.04% of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 3.59% of nagar palika parishad members, just 6.8% share of nagar panchayat chairpersons and only 3% share of nagar panchayat members.

Although, both the SP and the BSP are worried over the poll outcome, they are also blaming the ruling BJP for engaging in “malpractices and misuse of government machinery in the polls”. Both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his Bahujan Samaj Party counterpart Mayawati have charged the BJP with misuse of government machinery.