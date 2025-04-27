Sambhal: BJP office-bearer booked for misuse of firearm

Sambhal police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party’s western Uttar Pradesh vice-president Rajesh Singhal and two of his alleged security personnel for the misuse of a firearm, authorities said on Sunday. The FIR has been registered against BJP leader Rajesh Singhal under the Arms Act. (For representation only)

According to superintendent of police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, the BJP leader handed over his licensed revolver to his personal security guards, who then shared photographs of the weapon on social media. Police stated that the gun licence would be suspended as part of further legal action. A case was registered at the Asmoli police station on Saturday against all three individuals under sections 20 and 30 of the Arms Act. The FIR was registered bases on a complaint filed by head constable Jawahar Singh, posted at Asmoli, after an investigation.

In his complaint, Singh stated that while patrolling on Friday, he received information about a viral photo on social media showing two youths, Faizi and Wasiul, residents of village Bukanala, displaying a revolver. Investigations revealed that neither of the youths possessed a firearm licence. It also came to the fore that the revolver allegedly belonged to Rajesh Singhal and that the two were his private security personnel, he stated.

However, Singhal has denied the allegations. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the revolver in question did not belong to him but to another villager. He also claimed that Faizi and Wasiul were not his private security guards but booth presidents of the BJP. “The police have wrongly registered a case against me,” he said.

SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi emphasised that the case was registered after a thorough investigation and added that further probe is ongoing.

“The youths seen in the photographs do not have any firearm licences. We are proceeding with the suspension of the license for the firearm involved,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Singhal’s brother, Kapil Singhal, is also in legal trouble, as police have registered three FIRs against him. One of the cases involves allegations of dismantling stolen vehicles in a scrap factory, while the other two pertain to attempts to influence an investigation and charges of issuing threats and fraudulently causing a cheque to bounce.