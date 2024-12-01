Sambhal incident has sent negative message across nation: Akhilesh

: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the November 24 Sambhal incident had sent a negative message not only in that district but also throughout the country and termed it ‘administration’s failure’. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Had the administration performed its duties properly and the government had been transparent, the incident would never have occurred,” he alleged and said if anyone was to blame for the incident, it was the BJP government.

Yadav made these remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a wedding event in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Further criticising the ruling party, he alleged that it did not want peace in society and was diverting public attention from crucial issues such as rising unemployment, inflation and soaring prices of LPG cylinders and electricity.

He also pointed out the shortage of fertilisers like DAP when needed by farmers. Yadav expressed concern over the state of healthcare in the country, citing reports of dogs roaming in hospitals, long waiting lines, shortage of medicines, and non-functioning ambulances.

Earlier, in a statement issued from Lucknow, the SP chief alleged that that people in positions of power were encouraging anarchist elements.

“Those who want to disturb peace cannot have development as their motive. BJP’s thinking is anti-development and they are spoiling the social harmony by making the society fight. After losing the (2024) Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is throwing the state into the fire of riots and fights,” he alleged.

“Frightened by the growing public anger, the BJP is doing anti-constitutional and anti-democratic work,” he further alleged.

“People in top positions of power are encouraging anarchist elements. Even after taking oath on the Constitution, they are working with discrimination and malice. To save their chair, they are deceiving the people of Uttar Pradesh and the country,” Yadav alleged.