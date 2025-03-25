Sambhal lawyers demand Zafar Ali’s immediate release, protest

The arrest of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali has been met with strong opposition from the legal community in the city. On Monday, lawyers staged a strike and held a protest march, accusing the police of wrongfully targeting the senior advocate in connection with the violence. Advocates protest against the arrest of Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali, at a local court in Sambhal, Monday (PTI)

The protesting lawyers marched from the district court to Shankar Chauraha, chanting slogans and demanding Zafar’s immediate release. They alleged that the police had falsely implicated him and taken action without proper investigation. In response to the protests, police forces were deployed in key areas to maintain law and order.

Zafar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24, 2024.

Zafar was presented before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

Anticipating tension, authorities tightened security across the city. Security personnel from multiple police stations were summoned to Sambhal to prevent any law-and-order disturbances. Also, companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) were stationed at sensitive locations.

Advocate Abdur Rahman alleged that the police were taking false punitive action against Zafar. He said: “Police in Sambhal killed people using their personal weapons, and now they are trying to suppress the truth by targeting Zafar. During the British rule, such actions were taken against Indians, and today’s government is doing the same against its own citizens.”

He further claimed that Zafar Ali was being framed in false cases and subjected to undue pressure. “Today, he was supposed to give his statement before the judicial commission in Lucknow. The police action against Zafar is a well-planned move to prevent that. Currently, there is a pen-down strike in the entire Sambhal district,” Rahman said.

Senior advocate Shakeel Ahmed also condemned the arrest. “Zafar Ali is a senior counsel, and his arrest by police is unjust. There was no FIR registered against him. His name was deliberately added to the case. We will ensure that he resumes work both as a lawyer and the president of Shahi Jama Masjid Committee very soon”.

On Sunday evening, SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi and additional district magistrate (ADM) Pradeep Verma led a flag march across the city. They urged residents to maintain peace and refrain from falling for rumors.

“Security measures have been tightened in the area. Police forces have been deployed at key locations, and continuous patrolling is being carried out. We appeal to the public to maintain peace and assure that law and order will not be compromised under any circumstance,” the SP said on Monday.