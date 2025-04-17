Sambhal MP appears before judicial panel, questioned for over 4 hours

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq on Wednesday appeared before the UP government-appointed judicial commission in Lucknow, which is probing the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year. Speaking ahead of his appearance, he said: “We can’t trust the police, administration and the government, but have full faith in our judiciary. I hope that the public and I will receive justice from the court.” The judicial commission, probing the violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, summoned the Sambhal MP to appear in Lucknow on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The panel, probing the violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, summoned the Sambhal MP to appear in Lucknow on Wednesday. Barq spent around four and a half hours with the commission. The violence erupted following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, stemming from claims of a pre-existing Hindu temple.

The three-member commission, comprising former high court justice Devendra Arora, retired police chief Arvind Kumar Jain and former additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, has been actively gathering evidence and testimonies through multiple visits to Sambhal.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the commission, Barq said: “I answered all their queries...cannot divulge more details about my statements as inquiry is still underway. I have already said that the allegations against me are baseless. I am an elected MP and firmly believe in law and order and in the development of nation. I have come before the commission with a hope that me and my people will get justice.”

“The statements given in front of a magistrate will be considered and I am sure that Sadar of Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Zafar Ali, will not give any such statement. If police claim any such statement by him, it will be clarified in the court,” he added.

“I would also like to request media not to indulge in media trial as I am sure everything will be brought to justice in the court. Whatever happened in Sambhal was not right, people lost lives, many were injured and many are in jail. People of my constituency have suffered economical losses as well; I hope that such incidents are not repeated in future,” he added.

Speaking to media, former DGP and member of the judicial commission SK Jain said, “We have summoned Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rahman Bard and Suhail Iqbal, son of Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mahmood, for recording their statements related to the Sambhal violence and all points will be covered.”

Reacting on violence in Murshidabad (West Bengal) and hearing in Supreme Court against the waqf Amendment Act 2025, the SP MP said, “I have never believed in any kind of violence anywhere. I believe that law and order should be maintained at all costs and if there is any issue like Waqf law and Sambhal mosque issue, then one should seek legal remedy. We have approached SC on Waqf law with a hope to get justice.”

The son of SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, Suhail Iqbal, who was also called for appearing before the commission, said: “We have given all the answers in detail to the commission and expect we will get justice. We will come again, if required, as it will give justice to all the people of Sambhal.”