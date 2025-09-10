Sambhal MP begins razing illegal portion of house

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq has begun demolishing a portion of his house in Sambhal following an SDM’s order that declared part of the structure illegal. On Wednesday, workers engaged by the MP started dismantling the front portion of the building. Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq. (File)

Officials said the structure was built without approval of the building plan, and the SDM’s order required removal of 151 sq ft at the front of the property.

Earlier, the MP had deposited a fine of ₹1,40,707, including ₹1,35,000 under Section 9 of the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act and ₹5,707 for revision of the approved layout.

Advocate Qasim Jamal, representing the MP, said they would fully comply with court orders. “The MP himself is overseeing the demolition. The court had ordered removal of the setback area, which is around 3-4 feet,” he said.

According to advocate Fareed Ahmed, who has been assisting the MP, the entire fine amount was deposited on August 12 in compliance with the SDM’s order. The demolition work at the front portion is expected to be completed within a week.

The matter dates back to December 2023, when the SDM’s office first issued a notice. Over the next five months, multiple extensions were granted as hearings were postponed or adjourned. Eventually, fines were imposed and the case transferred between the SDM and city magistrate before action was enforced.

His father Mamluk Ur Rehman Barq had, on May 14, applied for approval of the building plan by paying the required fees. He had also written to the executive officer of the municipal council on January 21, requesting that his name be entered in the assessment register in place of his late father, former MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq.