The total number of people jailed in connection with the violence in Sambhal last year has gone up to 85 with the local police arresting one more accused in the case on Sunday. Sambhal violence: Another accused arrested; no. of people jailed rises to 85

Among the people arrested are president of the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid’s managing committee Zafar Ali, MP Ziab Ur Rehman Barq and MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Suhail Iqbal. Inspector Amrish Kumar confirmed the arrest and identified the accused as Sher Mohammad from Mohalla Kot Garvi in the Sambhal Kotwali area.

Sher Mohammad was allegedly involved in the stone-pelting during the violence that broke out on November 24. “He was identified using video footage and photographs, and was arrested under Case Number 337/2024 after a warrant was issued by the court,” the officer said.

According to police, the Allahabad high court has granted bail to three of the accused in a case, although they are facing four cases each.

The violence erupted during the second phase of a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The unrest followed a legal claim made by the Hindu side on November 19 in the Civil Senior Division Court, Chandausi, asserting that the mosque was a Hindu temple.

Meanwhile, a local court there on Saturday framed charges against 50 individuals for their alleged involvement in the violent clashes. The trial was now set to commence, with the next hearing scheduled for May 26, it was reported earlier.