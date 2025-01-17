Sambhal violence: NBWs issued against 24 accused, proceedings against 67 more on

Sambhal police have procured non-bailable warrants (NBW) against 24 accused whose involvement in pelting stones, firing and arson held during Shahi Masjid survey in November 24 last year surfaced while scanning pictures and video footages of CCTvs during investigation so far, said senior Sambhal police authorities on Friday. Violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24, 2024 (HT File Photo)

“We have initially applied NBWs against 91 such accused identified in as many as 12 different cases related to the violence held on November 24, 2024, registered with Sambhal and Naksha police stations but 12 among them were arrested before the warrant was procured. The competent court has granted NBWs of 24 accused in FIRs registered with Nakhasa police station while the process to procure NBWs against 55 other accused is under process and soon it will be done,” confirmed Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), North, Shrish Chandra while talking over phone on Friday.

He said the NBWs will be served at the residences of all the accused, who have disappeared from their houses in Sambhal and are suspected to be living in other states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan to evade arrest and have been living there secretly. “So far, at least 59 accused including four women have been arrested in these cases while efforts are on to arrest other people involved in the violence that had left four people dead and several others, including 29 cops, injured, he said and added, “Of the total accused arrested, 19 were arrested in cases registered with Nakhasa police station and 40 others were arrested in cases of Sambhal police station”.

Another police official privy of the investigation said the police were forced to procure NBWs because these accused have been evading arrest and even their family members are not cooperating in the investigation by hiding their locations. He said the NBWs could put pressure on them to reveal the present location of the accused or make them surrender. Otherwise, the police would further initiate the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders and attachment of properties of the suspects, he explained.