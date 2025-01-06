Sambhal violence: Woman stone pelter among two more accused held

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested two more accused, including a woman, in connection with the violent incidents of stone pelting, burning of a police bike, and looting of magazines and cartridges of a police pistol that took place on November 24, 2024, near Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district, senior police officials said on Monday. Four people had died during the Sambhal violence on November 24 last year. (HT file)

Confirming it, Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the police have so far arrested 54 people, including four women stone pelters, in connection with the violence that had left four people dead and several others, including cops, injured.

He said the search was on for 88 others for their alleged involvement in the violence. Bishnoi also said some individuals were yet to be identified. As per the SSP, the process of procuring non-bailable warrants had been initiated against those absconding.

The SSP said the investigation was being carried out from all angles--the cause of the incident and the people behind it. As per a statement issued by the police, the two accused were identified as Salim, who was arrested from Bhure Kha locality on Sunday morning, and Zikra, the wife of Mohd Shoaib, who was arrested from Naksa police station limits on Sunday evening.

A senior police official said Salim confessed to firing at the police with the intention to kill and looting five cartridges of a pump gun of a police personnel deployed to control the violence. He said Salim also admitted that he, along with his friends, attacked the policemen and set afire policemen’s motorcycles.