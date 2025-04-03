Sambhal violence: Zafar Ali’s bail hearing deferred; more curbs on kin

The legal woes of Zafar Ali, the president of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid Management Committee, deepened this week as his bail hearing was postponed yet again. Also, his relatives were placed under strict administrative restrictions. (File)

The developments fuelled outrage among Sambhal’s legal community, sparking protests and a pen-down strike that has paralysed court proceedings.

A scheduled hearing on Ali’s bail plea on Wednesday was deferred after Sambhal police failed to produce critical evidence in court. This marked the second delay in the case, with a prior postponement on March 27 due to the same issue. The court granted police an additional two days, pushing the next hearing to April 4.

Ali, arrested on March 23 in connection with the November violence in Sambhal last year, remained lodged in the Moradabad jail.

As such, Ali’s legal team and supporters accused the authorities of stalling justice. An earlier plea for interim bail was rejected on March 24 by the court, following opposition from government advocates who cited the gravity of the charges against Ali, including inciting riots and damaging public property.

Additional district government advocate Hariom Prakash Saini stated that Ali’s lawyers had argued in court that he should be granted interim bail as he was the president of the Jama Masjid committee and an advocate as well. They suggested that he be released until the case diary was submitted. However, the court rejected this demand. The prosecution argued that the charges against Ali were serious and could carry even death penalty. Therefore, he should not be granted bail.

Government advocate Rahul Dixit said, “Zafar Ali’s lawyers had requested a hearing on the interim bail application. However, instead of focusing on legal arguments, they presented mostly non-technical and emotional points. They attempted to influence the court with political rhetoric and sentimental arguments...”

Adding to Ali’s troubles, the administration has imposed restrictions under BNS 130 on several of his relatives, effectively bonding them amid heightened security concerns. The affected family members include Ali’s lawyer brother Tahir Ali, his son Haider, his nephews Danish and Nadish, and Qamar Hussain.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra defended the mover, stating they were necessary to maintain order in the wake of Ali’s arrest and the ongoing unrest.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Ali’s supporters, who view it as a retaliatory tactic by the administration. Advocate Shaheen Ahmed called it “an unconstitutional action against Zafar Ali’s entire family,” asserting their innocence and demanding their immediate release. “The entire legal community is against this,” he added, vowing to continue the fight against what he described as systemic injustice.