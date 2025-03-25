Sambhal violence: Zafar’s arrest attempt to stop him from testifying before panel, says brother

The arrest of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali was a deliberate attempt to silence him ahead of his scheduled testimony before a three-member judicial commission on Monday, his elder brother and lawyer Tahir Ali claimed. Zafar Ali, the Shahi Mosque Committee chief, being brought for medical examination, in Sambhal on Sunday (PTI)

Zafar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24, 2024.

According to Tahir, Zafar would stand by his claim made on November 25, when he accused police of opening fire and killing five people during the violence in Sambhal, and intended to reiterate it in court. “He will testify that police fired bullets and that the people who died were shot by police,” Tahir said. “We will fight the case in court.”

Zafar’s claim was refuted by police, and he was charged under BNS Sections 230 (false evidence leading to conviction in a capital punishment case that is punishable by life imprisonment or up to 10 years in jail) and 231 (false evidence in cases where punishment exceeds seven years or life imprisonment).

“The Shahi Jama Masjid Committee president has been arrested on multiple serious charges, including inciting violence and providing false evidence, and presented before the court. Further investigations are ongoing, and action will be taken based on facts,” said Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, the Sambhal superintendent of police.

His arrest is part of case number 335/24, in which MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and MLA Iqbal Mahmood’s son Suhail Iqbal were also named as accused for their alleged involvement in the riots.

On November 24, a government team arrived at the Sambhal mosque for a survey, triggering violent protests. A mob clashed with the police, leading to stone-pelting and gunfire. Five people were killed, and 29 police personnel were injured. Police investigations revealed that Shariq Satha, a fugitive who lives in Dubai, orchestrated the violence.