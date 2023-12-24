Sanatan Dharma key to global peace, liberation from fear: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

When the world looks for peace and society looks for liberation from fear, the key to this lies in Sanatan Dharma, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. Addressing a gathering of saints in Haridwar, he said the transformation of individuals from a true Sanatan perspective will lead to India becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ (world guru). He added that the whole world is looking to our country and we need to follow the Sanatan to live up to these expectations. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Hari Har ashram in Haridwar on Sunday.

“Sanatan Dharma was, is and will exist forever. Many different streams also exist but the primary source is Sanatan. It will also remain in existence in future, no doubt about that. Basic core as referred to in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita about religion are truth, compassion, sanctity and meditation which are core elements of Sanatan Dharma,” he said attending the celebrations related to Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhada Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri’s 25 years as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar at Hari Har ashram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Lord Rama is regarded as an ideal person, son, pupil and king as he adhered to the values, duty, responsibility and welfare of all. Similarly, if each person follows the wisdom and knowledge propounded by scriptures or verbally, word by word, slowly it will lead to the transformation of society, country and the whole world,” said Bhagwat.

Citing ‘Vasudevay Kutumbukam ‘ (world is one large family) philosophy, Bhagwat said that all citizens of the world as human beings are interconnected though religions or sects. So our work and thoughts should be such that they benefit or generate the welfare of others too, he said.

The RSS chief also lauded spiritual-religious-social works being done by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri and the saint community. He pointed out that a true saint or those who work for the welfare of others don’t indulge in self-appreciation or seeking benefits as the more they selflessly work for the social cause the more they get success for noble causes.

Parmarth Niketan ashram spiritual ideologue Swami Chidanand Saraswati said that it’s only due to Sanatan Dharma that India stood for centuries braving outsiders’ attack, absorbing good aspects of others and giving fully to the whole world.