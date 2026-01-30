Sanatkada Bazar brings Afghan Carpets, sustainable fashion, and more to Lucknow: Global weave meets local craft

The annual Sanatkada Art and Craft Bazar has transformed the historic Safed Baradari into a vibrant confluence of global and indigenous artistry. This year’s edition sees artisans and weavers exhibiting their finest handicrafts, with offerings spanning from Afghanistan to Lucknow itself. Sanatkada Bazar (Photos: S Farah Rizvi/HT)

From Kabul to Kolkata The international flair is evident with stalls like the one from Afghanistan. M Sadiq, representing the stall, notes their unique offerings: “We bring the best of Afghani art and craft to the city, from carpets and kilims to Uzbek ikats. Our newest entrant is hand-weaved Afghani lace with varying embroidery. Starting from ₹500 to ₹1,500 per metre, it’s purely needle and thread work—no machines.”

Making its debut from West Bengal, the stall champions sustainability. Manaj, attending the festival for the first time, shares their philosophy: “We offer apparel made of entirely natural fabrics like Jamdani, silk, cotton, shells, and wood. Our collection is designed to be easily recycled and given back to nature once its shelf life is complete, avoiding the addition of tonnes of clothing to landfills. Every bit, from jackets to fabric, is designed to be recyclable.”

Cotton comfort Long-time attendees continue to anchor the bazar’s traditional appeal. Weaver and designer Ashok K Nahar, from Rajasthan, aims to make Lucknow’s summers cooler with cotton and mulmul as the base fabrics. “I have been coming here for the last decade, and I have seen the market evolve.”

Sumeet Kumar, from Bihar, who has been showcasing handloom and Madhubani fabric since the fest’s inception, says, “All our artisans are women from humble backgrounds. They start working and designing our collections three to four months in advance for this Lucknow event. This dedicated approach ensures our collection is always distinct from previous years.”



Natural beauty

For those looking to switch to natural cosmetics, local stalls offer an organic alternative. Lucknow-based Taiaba is one of several brands focusing on natural skincare and makeup. “We have been working on natural tints for quite some time, using ingredients like beetroot for tints and pomegranate for colour,” a representative shares. “All our products are not only skin-friendly but absolutely natural. Lucknow, like other metro cities, is now understanding the importance of going natural.”