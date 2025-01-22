Sanatkada fest begins on Jan 31 with accent on lanes of Lucknow

The sixteenth edition of the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival is slated to begin from January 31 with the theme ‘Lucknow ke Gali Kooche’. A glimpse of the Sanatkada festival held in 2024 (HT File Photo)

This year, for the first time, the team has compiled their research in the form of a magazine in which one can find about the 25 Galis of the city. “The magazine will provide a bird’s eye view on a Gali and their specifications. It will include – Historicity and famous personalities associated with galis, architectural aspects, commercial aspects, crafts and syncretic culture. This magazine will be available for visitors to buy from the book stall, set up as part of the festival,” said director, craft, curation and research, Naghma, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Besides, another attraction of this year’s festival is a fashion show which will be held on Day one, which will give an opportunity for designers to showcase their talents.

“The festival will begin with a souvenir release, followed by a session ‘Maskganj ki Galiyon mein kya hua?’ by Sabika Abbas. The Husn-e-Karigari lifetime achievement award will be awarded to Bano from Kakori, the only one left that makes laakh ki churiyan,” Naghma added.

She said that among the new walks added to the festival this year are – Raja Bazar ki Sair and Aminabad ki Jhalak. “Prior registration is required for the walks. Apart from the two new added walks, the other walks are Feminists of Awadh par Salaam, Francisi Awadhi Ta’alluqaat, Lucknow ki Reha’ish, Qaiserbagh Heritage Walk, Naashte ki Talab and War Chronicles,” she said.

Director, creative and communication, Tasveer, said that this year, the installations include a street lettering display by Pooja Saxena and street art display by Taijasi and Mauli. “The lesser-known monuments situated in galis, arts, crafts and other aspects will also be part of the display,” said Tasveer.

He said that the annual Saleem Kidwai Lucknow Lectern will be held under the theme ‘Of Time and the city’ with Rohan Shivkumar as the keynote speaker from 3pm onwards on Day Two. While the Sunday Homecooked festival will be held from 1pm onwards on Day Three.

Filmmaker and researcher Aisha said that documentaries and short films on galis will be screened during the festival.