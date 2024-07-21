 Sand laden dumper topples on hut, kills 4 of family - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sand laden dumper topples on hut, kills 4 of family

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 21, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Tragic accident on Ayodhya highway as a dumper truck toppled on a hut, killing a couple and their two children; one child survived. Driver injured.

Four people, including a couple and their two children, were killed when a speedy red sand laden dumper truck toppled on a hut on roadside on Ayodhya highway opposite Babu Banarasi Das University under BBD police station limits late night on Friday, said police officials on Saturday morning.

The dumper driver was also injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The BBD police station in-charge, Ajay Narain Singh said the deceased were identified as Umesh Kumar (35), his pregnant wife Neelam Devi (32), and their two children Sunny (13) and Golu (4). He said the couple’s third child Vaishnavi (7) has only survived the incident.

He said Umesh Kumar, who hailed from Jaitpur area of adjoining Barabanki district, used to do tiles and clay work and lived in the hut alongside the highway for the past 13 months. He said Umesh Kumar’s nephew Dharam Singh, who also stayed nearby in another hut and worked as a labourer, informed that the incident took place around 1 am and he came out rushing after hearing the thud, but could not save them.

Station in-charge Singh said the dumper driver Pankaj was also injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He said the primary investigation suggested that the dumper was overloaded following which the driver failed to control it and toppled on the hut. He said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination while the girl, who survived the incident, has been handed over to her relatives.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Sand laden dumper topples on hut, kills 4 of family
