Sanjay Gandhi hosp: Ex-Cong MLC says HC to be moved against order to cancel registration

Lucknow: Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh on Saturday accused union minister Smriti Irani of being the person behind the order to cancel registration of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj, Amethi and said the order would be challenged in the Allahabad high court on Monday. The Sanjay Gandhi Charitable Trust runs the hospital. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust while Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are its members. (Pic for representation)

Singh said union minister Smriti Irani had worked out a plan to close the hospital that was catering to medical and healthcare needs of the people of nearby districts.

“Union minister Smriti Irani has conspired to get the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital closed. All the preparations have been made to challenge the order in Allahabad high court,” said Singh.

However, a senior BJP leader of Amethi said the union minister had nothing to do with the order to cancel the hospital’s registration. He said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also UP’s health minister, had ordered an inquiry following death of a woman who underwent treatment at the hospital and was later referred to Lucknow. He said the order to cancel the registration had been issued after an inquiry and Singh’s charges against the union minister were baseless.