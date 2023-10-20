Sanskriti Sansad’s aim is to preserve Sanatana Dharma: Sant Samiti gen secy

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati has said four-day Sanskriti Sansad will be organised in Varanasi from November 2 to November 5. He said the aim of the event was to preserve the Sanatana Dharma and give a befitting reply to those posing a threat to it. Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and others at a press conference in Varanasi. (HT photo)

Sanskriti Sansad is being organised by Ganga Mahasabha under the guidance of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti and Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Saraswati said, “Seers from 400 districts of country will attend the four-day event. A resolution will be taken that Pro-Sanatana government returns to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Ganga Mahasabha’s national general secretary (organisation) Govind Sharma said that 250 ‘Mahamandaleshwars’ will perform ‘Rudrabhishek’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on November 2 with three key objectives. “They include seeking salvation for the souls of all those who sacrificed their lives in Ayodhya, safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity and endorsing a Sanatana-focused government in the forthcoming general election,” he added.

Sharma said the message of Sanatana Raksha will be given to the entire world through the Sanskriti Sansad. Prof Vinay Pandey, secretary (organisation), Kashi Vidvat Parishad, said India was ‘Vishwa Guru’ because of its culture. Siddharth Singh, secretary of the organising committee, voiced his concerns about the current misguidance of young people. He stressed that the Sanskriti Sansad would offer accurate information and religious guidance.

