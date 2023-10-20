News / Cities / Lucknow News / Sanskriti Sansad’s aim is to preserve Sanatana Dharma: Sant Samiti gen secy

Sanskriti Sansad’s aim is to preserve Sanatana Dharma: Sant Samiti gen secy

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 21, 2023 05:24 AM IST

A four-day Sanskriti Sansad will be organized in Varanasi from November 2 to November 5 to preserve Sanatana Dharma and counter threats. Seers from 400 districts will attend and a resolution will be taken for a Pro-Sanatana government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati has said four-day Sanskriti Sansad will be organised in Varanasi from November 2 to November 5. He said the aim of the event was to preserve the Sanatana Dharma and give a befitting reply to those posing a threat to it.

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and others at a press conference in Varanasi. (HT photo)
Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and others at a press conference in Varanasi. (HT photo)

Sanskriti Sansad is being organised by Ganga Mahasabha under the guidance of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti and Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Saraswati said, “Seers from 400 districts of country will attend the four-day event. A resolution will be taken that Pro-Sanatana government returns to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Ganga Mahasabha’s national general secretary (organisation) Govind Sharma said that 250 ‘Mahamandaleshwars’ will perform ‘Rudrabhishek’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on November 2 with three key objectives. “They include seeking salvation for the souls of all those who sacrificed their lives in Ayodhya, safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity and endorsing a Sanatana-focused government in the forthcoming general election,” he added.

Sharma said the message of Sanatana Raksha will be given to the entire world through the Sanskriti Sansad. Prof Vinay Pandey, secretary (organisation), Kashi Vidvat Parishad, said India was ‘Vishwa Guru’ because of its culture. Siddharth Singh, secretary of the organising committee, voiced his concerns about the current misguidance of young people. He stressed that the Sanskriti Sansad would offer accurate information and religious guidance.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out