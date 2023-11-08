close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Satisfied with Yogi govt's decision to revoke land granted to Jauhar Trust: Ram Naik

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 08, 2023 07:44 AM IST

The trust was provided the land at an annual rent of ₹100. The new decision was reportedly taken due to the violation of lease agreements.

Former governor of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Ram Naik welcomed the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to revoke the land lease granted by the secondary education department to the Maulana Mohd Jauhar Trust in 2002. The trust was provided the land at an annual rent of 100. The new decision was reportedly taken due to the violation of lease agreements.

Jauhar University (HT File Photo)
Jauhar University (HT File Photo)

“I am satisfied with the decision of the Yogi Adityanath government,” Naik said while talking to HT after a presser organised at the U.P. BJP office on Tuesday.

“I remember that during my tenure as the governor, in December 2016, I had requested the then chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav ji, to initiate an inquiry into the improper activities conducted by Azam Khan in Rampur through the Jauhar Trust. Despite this, Azam Khan continued to target me,” he explained.

“Even in the final 8 to 10 days of my tenure as the governor, a group of farmers from Rampur had approached me. They presented a written complaint regarding the Jauhar Trust land matter. I forwarded the complaint to Akhilesh Yadav ji. Therefore, I welcome the decision of chief minister Yogi ji’s government to revoke the land lease,” Naik added.

He also asserted that by withdrawing the land to Jauhar Trust, the Yogi government has, yet again, displayed that it has taken firm control over the law-and-order situation in the state.

He also said that he had suggested implementation of police commissionerate system in the state on the lines of the one in Maharashtra. “Now, the system is there in seven cities of U.P. and I believe that this would help in maintaining law and order,” he added.

Naik has also welcomed the announcement of inauguration date of Ram temple at Ayodhya on January 22.

“It’s a matter of great pride and satisfaction for me that Ram Temple is finally going to be a reality. We will meet next after the temple is inaugurated,” he added.

