A six-year-long trial that saw 14 witnesses and over 90 pieces of evidence culminated on Wednesday with the conviction of Anurag Bhagwani alias Annu in the Bareilly-based Satsangi couple murder case. Additional Sessions Judge (court no 7) Tabrez Ahmed sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.70 lakh. In case of default, he will serve an additional year in jail. Satsangi couple murder case: 6-yr trial ends as 90 evidence, 14 witnesses convict Bareilly man for life

During the proceedings, the court took note of crucial forensic reports, fingerprint samples, and CCTV footage that nailed Bhagwani’s involvement. The prosecution argued that despite his attempt to conceal his identity with a mask and cap, his movements were recorded on cameras. He was also identified through items left behind at the crime scene, including a slipper and a bag. Bhagwani sustained a fractured spine after leaping from the second floor while fleeing the house.

The case dates back to July 25, 2019, when complainant Jatin Satsangi, working in Gurugram at the time, was informed by a neighbour that his parents were lying injured at their Bareilly home. By the time son Jatin arrived, both Rupa and Neeraj Satsangi had died.

Rupa Satsangi, an assistant manager at the Central Bank of India’s regional office, was set to retire a week later. Neeraj, who was unwell, depended on his wife for care.

Police tracked down Bhagwani, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, after recovering looted items from his possession. His fractured spine during the escape and the forensic trail matched with CCTV findings were crucial in the case.

Additional district government counsel Rajeshwari Gangwar said the evidence proved the crime beyond doubt. The convict, however, maintained during the trial that he had been falsely implicated due to his limp. The court rejected his claim and held him guilty of murdering the couple.