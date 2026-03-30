Save Constitution: Akhilesh’s poll call to SP workers

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday exhorted his party cadre to work at the booth level with their full strength to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 UP assembly polls, saying, “it is an election to save the Constitution.” Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Yadav further said his party’s objective was to win the 2027 polls and better SP’s 2024 Lok Sabha polls performance. Addressing workers from various districts at the SP’s state headquarters in Lucknow, he said: “It (2027 UP polls) is an election to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. Samajwadi Party workers have a great responsibility as victory is our ultimate goal.”

“The BJP has plundered Uttar Pradesh. The entire government is steeped in corruption. It has shattered all records of corruption and looting. Instead of being utilised for development, budgetary funds are finding their way into the pockets of BJP leaders,” the SP chief alleged. Cautioning workers and leaders against the BJP, Yadav alleged that the ruling party conspires to destroy the sanctity of democracy during elections by employing corrupt methods.

“The BJP’s agenda is to malign the Samajwadi Party. The BJP has stalled the state’s development and its decisions have subjected the public to immense hardship. Every section of society is distressed by inflation and unemployment,” the Kannauj MP further alleged.

The ruling party is levelling false accusations against the Samajwadi Party. The entire nation knows that the BJP is the most dishonest political party. Its credibility has been completely eroded. The people are eagerly awaiting the election, ready to put an end to the BJP’s divisive politics of hatred,” he alleged.

SP chief condoles ex-minister’s demise

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep grief over the demise of former UP minister Sangram Singh Verma, 94, who was a two-time MLA from Barabanki Sadar assembly seat. Yadav said Verma dedicated his entire life to the service of the PDA community.