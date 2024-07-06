Saving Lucknow’s Haider Canal: Proposed 8.2 km elevated road to cost 770 Crore

The proposed elevated road over the Haider Canal, stretching from Rajajipuram to Kalidas Marg will be approximately 8.2 km. The project aims to significantly enhance traffic flow and connectivity in the region. Haider Canal in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Currently, a 800 m elevated road exists near Mall Avenue along the Haider Canal. However, extending this infrastructure will necessitate several critical steps and approvals.

The project has been finalised after careful planning and budgeting.

Additionally, obtaining the required NOC from the irrigation department and other regulatory bodies will be crucial.

Officials say that the successful construction of this elevated road is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion and shorten travel time between Rajajipuram and Kalidas Marg.

The authorities say that the elevated route bypasses current obstacles and bottlenecks.

The project will provide an economic boost by facilitating smoother transport of goods and people, potentially boosting local businesses and the economy.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “The proposed elevated road over Haider Canal represents a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving transportation in the region. While the project faces significant logistical and financial challenges, its successful implementation could offer substantial long-term benefits. As planning progresses, stakeholders will need to collaborate closely to address these challenges and ensure the project’s success.”

Current status and encroachment

Haider Canal, with a present width of 15 m, is flanked by temporary encroachments on both sides. These encroachments need to be addressed to facilitate the proposed road’s construction.

Utility shifting and environmental impact

The construction of the elevated road will involve significant utility shifting and environmental considerations, including the cutting of numerous trees.

The authorities have identified around 436 trees which will have to be removed or transplanted.

Along with this around 40 electric poles will need to be relocated at various points.

Besides, 37 high-tension double electric poles between Mawwaiya and KKC will be required to be shifted.

Water Pipelines

Water pipelines near DAV College, Moti Nagar, and KKC College currently cross the canal and will need to be relocated to accommodate the new structure. Approximately, 4 km of water pipeline will be shifted for the project.

Railway line below Mawwaiya Bridge:

The Haider Canal crosses a railway line at this point, where space constraints prevent the construction of a ROB. Consequently, the plan proposes turning from Machhli Mandi, crossing Railway Gate No. 2 under the newly constructed flyover, and then continuing traffic over Haider Canal on Mawaiya Road.

Residential displacement and estimated costs

The budget of ₹65,600 lakh has been demarcated for the construction of elevated road.

Additional allocations include ₹239.80 lakh for the removal or relocation of 436 trees, ₹1,386 lakh for the shifting of 77 poles, and ₹800 lakh for the relocation of approximately 4 km of water pipelines. The budget for dismantling houses is set at ₹750 lakh, and ₹200 lakh has been allocated for land acquisition.

The total estimated cost for the construction and associated expenses is ₹76,847.80 lakh or approximately ₹770 crore.