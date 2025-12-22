Search
Saving the Aravallis a necessity, says Akhilesh Yadav in appeal to people of Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 05:15 am IST

Akhilesh Yadav has also warned that unchecked destruction would worsen smog, harm biodiversity and cripple the region’s economy and health

Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that saving the Aravalli hills is a necessity.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said the Aravalli range is a natural protective shield for Delhi. (FILE PHOTO)
Posting an appeal to the people of Delhi, he said the NCR (National Capital Region) will survive only if the Aravalli hills survive.

He also warned that unchecked destruction would worsen smog, harm biodiversity and cripple the region’s economy and health.

In an open letter posted on social media on Sunday, Yadav wrote, “Dear Delhiites, If the Aravalli range survives, Delhi will remain green! Saving the Aravalli is not an option, but a necessity. Remember, only if Aravalli survives will the NCR survive. Saving the Aravalli is crucial because it is a natural protective shield, a natural defence for Delhi and the NCR. The Aravalli can bring back the stars that have disappeared from Delhi’s skies and save the environment.”

“The Aravalli mountain range reduces air pollution in Delhi and plays a vital role in rainfall and water conservation. The biodiversity of the NCR is preserved by the Aravalli. It can save the wetlands that are disappearing and bring back the birds that have vanished. The Aravalli controls the temperature of the NCR. Besides, there is an emotional connection to the Aravalli, which is a part of Delhi’s cultural and historical heritage. Saving the Aravalli means saving the future of Delhi…” Yadav wrote.

