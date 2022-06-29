SBSP criticises SP over Azamgarh, Rampur loss
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has criticised its ally Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the loss in the recently-held Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls.
SBSP, the second biggest alliance partner of the SP, said the losses could have been averted had the SP chief acted on SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s advice. The SBSP leaders however also made it clear that their alliance with SP was intact.
“Our national president had been repeatedly asking the SP chief Akhilesh Yadavji to quit sitting in AC rooms and go amid the public. Akhileshji should have declared the candidate on the Azamgarh seat, the day he had resigned the seat,” said Piyush Mishra, national spokesperson of the party.
Both SBSP and the Azamgarh unit of the SP did not like the SP’s decision of not fielding Dimple Yadav, the former Kannauj MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s wife from Azamgarh.
Mishra said, “It was strange as to why Akhilesh Yadav ji did not came out to campaign in Rampur and Azamgarh while our national president Om Prakash Rajbhar, the general secretary Arvind Rajbhar and several others campaigned in Azamgarh. Om Prakash Rajbhar ji camped and campaigned in Azamgarh for 20 days and we succeeded in getting the Rajbhar community votes.”
He said, “Rampur might have been a little far, but Azamgarh was closer. He could have at least gone to Azamgarh, which was his own constituency and his own nephew was contesting the seat”.
When asked if so much of criticism could be read as a sign of rift, Mishra said, “No, it is mere advice and constructive criticism as a responsible partner. We had come together for the 2022 UP assembly polls and the partnership is on”.
On May 23 when Om Prakash Rajbhar had asked Akhilesh to “step out in the sun”, he had also criticised the SP over the pandemonium by partymen during the Governor’s address during the joint session of both the houses of the UP legislature. He had called the protest by the SP members “improper”.
SBSP in alliance with the SP had won six assembly seats in 2022 UP assembly polls, while Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), another SP ally had won eight.
-
Lok Adalat: PSPCL official’s salary attached over delay in installing power connection
The Permanent Lok Adalat, Mohali, ordered the attachment of the salary of a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited executive engineer in a case of alleged delay in installing a power connection in Zirakpur. The adalat, presided over by Vandana Gupta and SS Dhaliwal, passed the order on June 21, while observing that despite the orders, the PSPCL was avoiding to release the connection on “flimsy grounds”. Adalat concluded PSLC is acting in deliberate defiance.
-
Amid space war: PU reconstitutes dept committees of Centre for Nuclear Medicine
A day after a team of Panjab University tried to take possession of the space at the Centre for Nuclear Medicine, the varsity on Wednesday reconstituted the centre's departmental committees, a move condemned by the teachers' union. The university also stated that it would review the long-term viability of the MSc programme of nuclear medicine, especially in the backdrop of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research starting its own programme.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
