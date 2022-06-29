SBSP criticises SP over Azamgarh, Rampur loss

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has criticised its ally Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the loss in the recently-held Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls.

SBSP, the second biggest alliance partner of the SP, said the losses could have been averted had the SP chief acted on SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s advice. The SBSP leaders however also made it clear that their alliance with SP was intact.

“Our national president had been repeatedly asking the SP chief Akhilesh Yadavji to quit sitting in AC rooms and go amid the public. Akhileshji should have declared the candidate on the Azamgarh seat, the day he had resigned the seat,” said Piyush Mishra, national spokesperson of the party.

Both SBSP and the Azamgarh unit of the SP did not like the SP’s decision of not fielding Dimple Yadav, the former Kannauj MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s wife from Azamgarh.

Mishra said, “It was strange as to why Akhilesh Yadav ji did not came out to campaign in Rampur and Azamgarh while our national president Om Prakash Rajbhar, the general secretary Arvind Rajbhar and several others campaigned in Azamgarh. Om Prakash Rajbhar ji camped and campaigned in Azamgarh for 20 days and we succeeded in getting the Rajbhar community votes.”

He said, “Rampur might have been a little far, but Azamgarh was closer. He could have at least gone to Azamgarh, which was his own constituency and his own nephew was contesting the seat”.

When asked if so much of criticism could be read as a sign of rift, Mishra said, “No, it is mere advice and constructive criticism as a responsible partner. We had come together for the 2022 UP assembly polls and the partnership is on”.

On May 23 when Om Prakash Rajbhar had asked Akhilesh to “step out in the sun”, he had also criticised the SP over the pandemonium by partymen during the Governor’s address during the joint session of both the houses of the UP legislature. He had called the protest by the SP members “improper”.

SBSP in alliance with the SP had won six assembly seats in 2022 UP assembly polls, while Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), another SP ally had won eight.