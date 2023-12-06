School students made aware of city’s heritage

Principal secretary and director general tourism Mukesh Meshram on Tuesday spoke about the importance of connecting school students to heritage and experiencing it. DG tourism Mukesh Meshram released report of 5 cities of Mera Shehar Mera Itihaas in which 20,800 students participated in recent times. (HT)

He said this at an event jointly organised by UP Tourism department in association with an educational trust ITIHAAS (Indian Traditions and Heritage Society) as part of its efforts to promote sustainable tourism and heritage awareness among school students.

The representatives of ITIHAAS had earlier conducted a heritage education programme this year as well as during 2022 titled ‘Mera Shehar Mera Itihaas’. This programme was conducted across 5 cities on UP, namely Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Jhansi and Prayagraj. It was an outreach programme that covered over 20,800 students across all cities and 200 mentors.

A few students selected from Lucknow also shared their experiences during the event. Students from La Martiniere Girls College and KK Academy were there and shared their experiences of the field visits.

“The programme was designed to encourage school children to see and appreciate the monuments and historical gems that exist within the boundaries of their hometowns, which otherwise go unnoticed,” said Smita Vats, founder and director, ITIHAAS.

“Under the leadership of DG tourism, an initiative was taken in promoting heritage education in schools of Uttar Pradesh. It was nice to engage with the youth and give them the opportunity to understand their city’s heritage, culture and traditions,” she said.