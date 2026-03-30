School transport: UP orders strict enforcement of norms; 15-day checking drive from April 1

The state government has directed strict enforcement of school transport safety norms and announced a statewide checking drive for school vehicles from April 1 to 15, officials said on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In an order issued by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, all district inspectors of schools and basic education officers have been asked to ensure compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998, which lays down special provisions for school vehicles.

The directive follows concerns flagged by the transport department that a key reason behind accidents involving school vehicles is lack of proper fitness or defective certification.

The move comes in the backdrop of recent incidents, including the death of a student in Agra after being hit by an unregistered and unfit school bus, and a separate accident in Fatehpur involving a vehicle operating without a permit. Authorities noted that such lapses were “completely unacceptable” and pointed to negligence in adherence to safety norms.

The government has also mandated the rollout of a school vehicle monitoring portal to strengthen oversight of transport systems used by educational institutions. Schools across all Boards have been instructed to upload complete and accurate details of vehicles, drivers and safety compliance on the portal, failing which the responsibility will lie with the school management and principals.

According to the order, “school vehicle” includes any vehicle owned by a school or hired on contract for transporting students. The rules specify three categories—school-owned buses, contracted private buses and vans hired by parents—with all vehicles required to have valid permits and a maximum age limit of 15 years.

Officials said the portal will capture details such as registration number, permit validity, fitness certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, and installation of GPS and CCTV cameras. Driver-related data, including licence validity, minimum five years of experience, police verification and medical fitness, will also be mandatory.

District administrations have been asked to coordinate with transport and police departments to ensure compliance and prioritise enforcement. The order also reiterated the role of district-level and school-level transport safety committees in monitoring vehicle inspections and ensuring periodic review meetings to prevent accidents.