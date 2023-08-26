School van driver killed in row over parking, assailant arrested

LUCKNOW: A school van driver was allegedly beaten to death after a quarrel with a man in Dobhiya village under Nagram police station of Lucknow when he went to pick up children for school on Friday morning. Police have taken the accused Anil Yadav into custody and he is being questioned.- (Pic for representation)

“Police have taken the accused Anil Yadav into custody and he is being questioned,” said Shashank Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south).

“The FIR has not been registered as yet. We’re yet to receive any complaint from the victim’s family,” said Hemant Kumar Raghav, SHO, Nagram police station.

“The victim has been identified as Akhilesh Yadav, 42, a van driver by profession. On Friday morning, when he had gone to pick up school children, he had a dispute with the accused Anil Yadav over parking. Yadav hit the victim on the head with a stick, injuring him seriously. He was taken to the trauma centre PGI when he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

During the fight, two children were also present in the van. After the incident, the villagers caught the accused, beat him and handed him over to the police.

“Deceased Akhilesh Yadav was a resident of Belhiya Kheda village of Mohanlalganj and was a van operator in his brother’s school,” said the Nagram SHO.

“The villagers told the police that Yadav was mentally unstable and often got involved in fights with people. On Friday as well, he got into a fight with the victim and killed him,” said the SHO, He said it was being investigated if the man was really mentally unstable. The body of the victim was sent for post mortem examination.