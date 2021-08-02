Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools in UP to reopen for higher classes on August 16 with 50% capacity

In an official order, the state government has also given instructions for the commencement of classes in colleges and universities from September 1 onwards.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has also asked the process of admission of students at colleges and universities to start from August 5 onwards.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to reopen schools for high and intermediate (secondary) classes in the state with 50% attendance on August 16, an official order stated on Monday.

The state government order stipulated commencement of classes in higher educational institutions such as colleges and universities from September 1 onwards.

“Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15…On August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocol,” additional chief secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh government has also asked for the process of admission of students in colleges and universities to begin from August 5 onwards.

This comes after schools for all classes resumed in Punjab on Monday in view of declining coronavirus cases in the state. Notably, Punjab government had on Saturday announced its decision to allow reopening of schools amid further relaxation of Covid-19 curbs in the state.

Apart from Punjab, schools for classes 9 to 12 also reopened in Uttarakhand on Monday, while classes 6 to 8 will resume on August 16. Schools in Himachal Pradesh for classes 10 to 12 also reopened on Monday. Higher secondary classes along with colleges and universities resumed in Chhattisgarh as well on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

