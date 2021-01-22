Scope for growth, no nepotism in BJP: Nadda tells party workers in Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday exhorted party booth-level workers to brief people about the government’s welfare schemes and achievements with facts and figures.

He also asked them to make it a point to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme every month. Addressing the party booth presidents of Lucknow district on the second and final day of his visit to the city, Nadda told them that the sky was the limit for them when it came to growth within the party.

To substantiate his point, he mentioned specific examples, like those of PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Unlike all other political parties, where the father will always pass the political baton on to his son alone, the BJP gives opportunity to its smallest worker to grow and dream to become the country’s Prime Minister,” he said, attacking nepotism.

“You may have come into the BJP by chance or by choice or by accident, but you have come to the right place,” he added.

Nadda asked booth presidents to associate more people with their booths in an inclusive manner. He said Central schemes such as Ujjwala cooking gas scheme, PM-Kisan, Saubhagya and Ayushman Bharat were all meant for the poor.

“Take all these welfare schemes and achievements to people at the booth-level with a political agenda,” he said, advising them to work with the “mera booth sabse mazboot” (my booth is the strongest booth) mantra.

He also referred to the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the law banning the triple talaq practice among Muslims as the government’s big achievements.

Earlier, addressing the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP had risen to become the world’s biggest political party by the dint of hard work and sacrifice by its workers. He said the BJP had set new standards of democratic values for others.