Nadda meets UP ministers, asks them to prep for 2022 assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held a meeting with ministers of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and office bearers of the party’s state unit on Thursday to prepare the party for the 2022 assembly polls. The meeting took place after Nadda arrived in Lucknow for a two-day visit.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma and the BJP’s UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh were present at the meeting.

BJP state unit general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said the party’s national chief reviewed the working of the ministers. He applauded the state government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for providing momentum to development work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Tyagi said.

The state government and party organisation worked in coordination and the benefits of government welfare schemes reached the common people, he said. A large number of young men were given employment, he added.

Earlier, the chief minister welcomed Nadda at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow while BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh greeted him at the party’s state unit office.

Nadda was due to arrive in the afternoon, but his programme was rescheduled due to certain engagements in Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh held a separate meeting with the state unit office bearers. He praised the party workers for ensuring that the relief and welfare schemes launched by the state government during the pandemic reached the common people.

Nadda will visit Chinhat on Friday to hold a meeting with the workers of the rural areas. Later, he will attend a meeting of the BJP booth committee members, besides office bearers of the Awadh, Lucknow and Kanpur units.

After meeting city-based intellectuals, the party president will leave for Delhi in the evening, Tyagi said.