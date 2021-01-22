IND USA
BJP president JP Nadda will visit Chinhat in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to hold a meeting with the workers of the rural areas. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Nadda meets UP ministers, asks them to prep for 2022 assembly polls

  • BJP state unit general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said the party’s national chief reviewed the working of the ministers. He applauded the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath for providing momentum to development work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held a meeting with ministers of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and office bearers of the party’s state unit on Thursday to prepare the party for the 2022 assembly polls. The meeting took place after Nadda arrived in Lucknow for a two-day visit.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma and the BJP’s UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh were present at the meeting.

BJP state unit general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said the party’s national chief reviewed the working of the ministers. He applauded the state government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for providing momentum to development work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Tyagi said.

The state government and party organisation worked in coordination and the benefits of government welfare schemes reached the common people, he said. A large number of young men were given employment, he added.

Earlier, the chief minister welcomed Nadda at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow while BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh greeted him at the party’s state unit office.

Nadda was due to arrive in the afternoon, but his programme was rescheduled due to certain engagements in Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh held a separate meeting with the state unit office bearers. He praised the party workers for ensuring that the relief and welfare schemes launched by the state government during the pandemic reached the common people.

Nadda will visit Chinhat on Friday to hold a meeting with the workers of the rural areas. Later, he will attend a meeting of the BJP booth committee members, besides office bearers of the Awadh, Lucknow and Kanpur units.

After meeting city-based intellectuals, the party president will leave for Delhi in the evening, Tyagi said.

The web series Mirzapur was launched in 2018 by Excel Entertainment and due to its successful run, the second edition of the web series was launched in October 2020. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC notice on plea to ban Mirzapur web series, set up pre-screening body for OTT

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:27 AM IST
  • The petition demanded an immediate ban on further screening of the web series and sought directions from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a pre-screening committee for censoring content of similar web series, movies or other programmes release on OTT platforms.
Covid-19 vaccines being unloaded from a flight at the Dehradun airport. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Double temperature checks, regular monitoring keep vaccines safe in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand at present has over 92,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, after a second consignment was received by the state on Wednesday afternoon. The state received the first consignment of 1.13 lakh vaccines on January 13.
Issuing a notice on Shinde’s petition, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the MCGM and its Mayor to respond whether the power to have a Leader of Opposition for the House could be exercised only once during the term of the House. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC issues notice on BJP leader's plea, wants Mumbai mayor's response in 15 days

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
  • The plea before the court was made by BJP councillor Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde, who is currently the Group Leader of the BJP in MCGM.
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
india news

Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
HT Image
india news

Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after he shuffled his cabinet to allocate portfolios to newly inducted ministers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa faced a backlash on Thursday from both the old guard and the new entrants, leaving the 77-year-old seemingly isolated
HT Image
india news

Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Chennai and Bengaluru: VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J
HT Image
india news

Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC

By Abraham Thomas, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday told the Supreme Court that a decision on the mercy petition of one of the convicts serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan will be taken within four weeks
HT Image
india news

Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi:The Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday might consider the upcoming assembly elections in four states and the time required for the party’s election authority (CEA) to prepare the ground for internal elections, before drawing up a schedule for the latter, which could see the election of a new president
HT Image
india news

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party
HT Image
india news

5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Five people were killed in a blaze that ripped through the top floor and partially damaged another floor of a five-storey building at a facility of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday, but the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer said the incident will not hit the production of coronavirus shot Covishield
HT Image
india news

IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Thursday quizzed Facebook and Twitter over their data-sharing and protection protocols in the wake of recent changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy that have since been deferred , people familiar with the proceedings said
HT Image
india news

‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Beijing China on Thursday dismissed a report that said it had built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the construction activities were within its own territory and its sovereign right
HT Image
india news

Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
NEW DELHI: With a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers underway in the Northeast ,where the security situation has significantly improved, the Indian Army plans to redeploy up to 10,000 extra troops by the year-end to carry out the force’s primary task --- dealing with the Chinese threat in the eastern sector, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity
The RJD chief has been at the RIMS since December 2018 for kidney-related ailments.(PTI)
india news

Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia

By Gautam Mazumdar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:41 AM IST
  • RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
