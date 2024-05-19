 Section 144 extended in Lucknow till July 16 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Section 144 extended in Lucknow till July 16

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 20, 2024 05:00 AM IST

“If this (new) order is not withdrawn in between, it will remain in force till July 16, 2024,” read a press statement by Lucknow police.

The Lucknow district administration has imposed fresh Section 144 orders from Saturday, May 18, for the next two months in the state capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, various important festivals/programmes, and various entrance examinations. Earlier, on March 17, the district administration imposed Section 144 for two months, ending on May 17.

For Representation Only (HT File)
For Representation Only (HT File)

“If this (new) order is not withdrawn in between, it will remain in force till July 16, 2024,” read a press statement by Lucknow police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The order was passed to ensure complete compliance with the Model Code of Conduct by all political parties, and violating the code of conduct will be considered a punishable offense under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections,” the statement read.

“Demonstrations of any kind at any place other than the designated protest site without permission, shooting from drones within one-kilometre radius around government offices and Legislative Building, use of sharp and pointed weapons or firearms, inflammable substances, and weapons within the limits of Lucknow will be prohibited. Carrying etc. will be prohibited. Burning of effigies, spreading rumours, and spreading misinformation through oral, written, electronic, or social media will be prohibited in public places within Lucknow limits.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Section 144 extended in Lucknow till July 16

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On