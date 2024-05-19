Section 144 extended in Lucknow till July 16

The Lucknow district administration has imposed fresh Section 144 orders from Saturday, May 18, for the next two months in the state capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, various important festivals/programmes, and various entrance examinations. Earlier, on March 17, the district administration imposed Section 144 for two months, ending on May 17. For Representation Only (HT File)

“If this (new) order is not withdrawn in between, it will remain in force till July 16, 2024,” read a press statement by Lucknow police.

“The order was passed to ensure complete compliance with the Model Code of Conduct by all political parties, and violating the code of conduct will be considered a punishable offense under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections,” the statement read.

“Demonstrations of any kind at any place other than the designated protest site without permission, shooting from drones within one-kilometre radius around government offices and Legislative Building, use of sharp and pointed weapons or firearms, inflammable substances, and weapons within the limits of Lucknow will be prohibited. Carrying etc. will be prohibited. Burning of effigies, spreading rumours, and spreading misinformation through oral, written, electronic, or social media will be prohibited in public places within Lucknow limits.”