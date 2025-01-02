Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security at U.P. CM’s residence to be upped at 21 cr cost

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 02, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Equipment and gadgets will be put in place for access control at entry and exit points at Rajiv Chowk, CM residence, Janata Darbar, La Martiniere College crossing and Helipad

The security of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg and the entire stretch of the road is to be enhanced further and equipped with latest security and entry and exit checkpoint devices worth 21 crore, senior government officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

They said these equipment and gadgets will be put in place for access control at entry and exit points from Rajiv Chowk, at CM residence, Janata Darbar, La Martiniere College and helipad. They said the government order sanctioning the budget for the purchase of equipment has been issued by the home department dated December 27, 2024.

A senior security official said that this security enhancement is to be done in three parts including the installation of two boom barriers of four-meter width, two tyre killers with blocking width four meters and one K12 Rated Shallow Road Blocker of four-meter blocking width at entry and exit points from roundabout to Rajiv Chowk. He said the entire equipment to be installed will cost around 4.32 crore on this stretch.

“Similarly, three boom barriers of four-meter width, three K12 Rated Shallow Road Blockers four-meter blocking width and one K4 Rated Barrier Lift System for blocking side road at entry and exit points between CM’s residence and Janata Darbar. The entire equipment to be installed will cost worth 5.705 crore on this stretch,” he said and added, “Three boom barriers of four-meter width at entry and exit points, two tyre killers with blocking width four meter, two K12 Rated Shallow Road Blocker four-meter blocking width towards La Martiniere College crossing and one each Boom Barrier and Shallow Road Blocker at Helipad entry worth 5.795 crore will be installed”.

He said one X Ray Baggage Inspection System of 60x40 capacity worth 17,81,500 lakh will also be installed at the CM residence. He said this installation also included civil work worth 60 lakh and electrical work worth 45 lakh as well as vehicle entrance system including 3D UVSS automated under vehicle surveillance system, fix bollard and one bullet proof Morcha worth 70.19 lakh and public address systems worth 28.5 lakh.

Earlier, the CM residence security was enhanced with the budget of 25.15 crore after recommendation by security consultancy report of Central Industrial Security Force that guards the CM Yogi Adityanath in May last year. The security review regarding CM’s residence and office are regularly done on frequent intervals and this security enhancement was suggested after multiple threats issued to the CM from anonymous persons in the past few months,” said a senior government official privy of the development requesting anonymity.

Six X-ray machines at sensitive spots

Six X-ray baggage inspection machines at Annexe building and religious places of Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Balrampur districts will be installed. It included installation of two X-ray baggage inspection systems each at religious places in Varanasi and Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, one each at Annexe building and Pateshwari Dham of Balrampur.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On