Security at U.P. CM’s residence to be upped at 21 cr cost

The security of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg and the entire stretch of the road is to be enhanced further and equipped with latest security and entry and exit checkpoint devices worth ₹21 crore, senior government officials said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

They said these equipment and gadgets will be put in place for access control at entry and exit points from Rajiv Chowk, at CM residence, Janata Darbar, La Martiniere College and helipad. They said the government order sanctioning the budget for the purchase of equipment has been issued by the home department dated December 27, 2024.

A senior security official said that this security enhancement is to be done in three parts including the installation of two boom barriers of four-meter width, two tyre killers with blocking width four meters and one K12 Rated Shallow Road Blocker of four-meter blocking width at entry and exit points from roundabout to Rajiv Chowk. He said the entire equipment to be installed will cost around ₹4.32 crore on this stretch.

“Similarly, three boom barriers of four-meter width, three K12 Rated Shallow Road Blockers four-meter blocking width and one K4 Rated Barrier Lift System for blocking side road at entry and exit points between CM’s residence and Janata Darbar. The entire equipment to be installed will cost worth ₹5.705 crore on this stretch,” he said and added, “Three boom barriers of four-meter width at entry and exit points, two tyre killers with blocking width four meter, two K12 Rated Shallow Road Blocker four-meter blocking width towards La Martiniere College crossing and one each Boom Barrier and Shallow Road Blocker at Helipad entry worth ₹5.795 crore will be installed”.

He said one X Ray Baggage Inspection System of 60x40 capacity worth ₹17,81,500 lakh will also be installed at the CM residence. He said this installation also included civil work worth ₹60 lakh and electrical work worth ₹45 lakh as well as vehicle entrance system including 3D UVSS automated under vehicle surveillance system, fix bollard and one bullet proof Morcha worth ₹70.19 lakh and public address systems worth ₹28.5 lakh.

Earlier, the CM residence security was enhanced with the budget of ₹25.15 crore after recommendation by security consultancy report of Central Industrial Security Force that guards the CM Yogi Adityanath in May last year. The security review regarding CM’s residence and office are regularly done on frequent intervals and this security enhancement was suggested after multiple threats issued to the CM from anonymous persons in the past few months,” said a senior government official privy of the development requesting anonymity.

Six X-ray machines at sensitive spots

Six X-ray baggage inspection machines at Annexe building and religious places of Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Balrampur districts will be installed. It included installation of two X-ray baggage inspection systems each at religious places in Varanasi and Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, one each at Annexe building and Pateshwari Dham of Balrampur.