Security beefed up at Lucknow’s Mankameshwar temple after terror threat

Security has been beefed up at Mankameshwar temple in the state capital a day after the temple management received an anonymous letter threatening to blow up the Lord Shiva shrine, senior police officials said here on Sunday.

“The number of CCTVs installed to monitor the activities in and around the temple premises has been increased. The monitoring will be done round-the-clock by a police team. Besides, a door fitted with metal detector as well as cops equipped with handheld metal detectors have been deployed at the temple’s entrance. Also, a bomb disposal squad has been deployed for time-to-time sanitisation of the premises and the nearby shops,” said inspector in-charge of Hasanganj police station Yash Kant Singh.

The official said step was also taken keeping in mind the ongoing auspicious month of Shravan when the temple witnesses a huge inflow of devotees especially on Mondays.

Singh said on Saturday the temple management had received the letter that was similar to the one received by the management of Aliganj Hanuman temple on Thursday.

“The sender had threatened to blow up the temple if their demands were not fulfilled before August 15. The letter, which sought release of the five people arrested from Lucknow for their alleged terror links recently, also threatened to target other temples and offices of Hindu organisations,” he said.

The inspector said a team of crime branch was investigating the matter.