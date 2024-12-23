Security breach at Lko’s Bank: “If bank lockers aren’t safe, where can we go,” locker holders

“If even bank lockers aren’t safe, where can we go?” questioned Ankit Asthana, a victim of the shocking heist at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank. This sentiment captures the anguish of dozens of customers who lost their life savings in a brazen theft on Saturday night. Locker holders are now demanding accountability and stricter security protocols to prevent such breaches in the future. (Sourced)

Thieves broke through reinforced concrete walls to access 42 lockers, escaping with valuables worth several crores, including gold, silver, and critical documents. The incident has not only stripped locker holders of their precious belongings but also eroded trust in the bank’s ability to provide security.

For Usha Kushwaha, the theft was a crushing blow. “They took over 400 grams of gold and 750 grams of silver. Despite paying ₹2,400 annually for the locker, the bank’s security was nonexistent,” she said, pointing out that the thieves bypassed both walls and locker rods with ease.

Jyoti Srivastava, another victim, shared her heartbreak: “I stored gold collected over years, including jewellery from my mother-in-law, for my daughters’ weddings. Now it’s all gone.” Reflecting on the bank’s negligence, she added, “There wasn’t even a guard during regular visits. How could this happen?”

Shashi Kala, whose life savings for her daughter’s wedding were stolen, broke down outside the bank. “Everything I worked for is gone. I feel helpless and betrayed,” she said.

The heist has raised serious questions about the safety of bank lockers, which are trusted by millions to safeguard valuables. Victims are not just grieving their financial losses but also grappling with the emotional toll of broken trust.

“I’ve lost everything I saved over the years,” said Neha Raj Kapoor. “Paying for such insecure lockers feels like a betrayal. The bank failed us completely.”

“Officials claim my locker is untouched, but they haven’t let me verify it,” said Nirankar Shankar Khare. “Regardless of the outcome, I’m removing my belongings. Their negligence is unacceptable.”

The bank’s manager filed an FIR (first information report) on Sunday, but senior officials have remained silent, avoiding media inquiries and offering no reassurance to affected customers. While authorities confirmed that ₹3 lakh in cash stored separately in the bank is safe, the lack of clarity around the stolen valuables has added to the distress.

Locker holders are now demanding accountability and stricter security protocols to prevent such breaches in the future. While investigations are underway and one suspect has been arrested, the damage caused by the breach goes far beyond financial loss, leaving many families devastated.