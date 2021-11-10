Security tightened at railway stations across 9 Uttar Pradesh districts over bomb threat

The Uttar Pradesh police have tightened security at many railway stations after receiving a letter threatening bomb blasts at railway stations and temples in nine districts across the state. The threat letter, received by the superintendent of Meerut City railway station, came ahead of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's planned visit on November 11, according to a report carried by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The security was upgraded at all railway stations in nine districts even as the police believed the letter to be a hoax. The letter threatened bomb blasts at many temples and railway stations in nine districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.

The letter was received on Tuesday, PTI quoted Railway Police DSP Sudesh Kumar Gupta as saying. Gupta said prima facie, it seems to be a hoax.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections at the GRP police station.

The latest letter follows a similar note which was received by the Hapur railway station superintendent's office on October 30, leading to a thorough checking of the station premises.

In view of the proposed visit of the chief minister to Meerut on Thursday, the police have increased vigil, superintendent of police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI.