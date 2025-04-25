Self-study, class attendance, avoiding social media the key: UP Board toppers

LUCKNOW UP Board Class 10 and 12 toppers credited self-study, regular attendance in class and staying away from social media as the key factors in their success. The achievers were on cloud nine as chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, announced that the UP government would felicitate district-wise toppers too. UP Board Class 12 topper Mehak Jaiswal celebrates after the result, in Prayagraj, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Intermediate toppers

Prayagraj girl, Mehak Jaiswal, who topped the Class 12 examination with 97.20%, said she relied on self-study and did not depend on any online tutorials/coaching classes. “Whatever I studied in school has reflected in my marksheet,” she said, acknowledging the support she received from her teachers and family.

“My parents, teachers and sister supported me a lot. I was expecting 95% (PCM), but was pleasantly surprised when I topped in the state,” said Mehak who wants to become a doctor. Her advise to others is - study hard, and if students are unable to understand something, they must devote extra time for the subject.

Amroha girl, Sakshi, who jointly shared the second rank with three others in Class 12 by notching 96.8% (PCM), aspires to become an IAS officer. Daughter of Ompal and Poonam Devi, residents of Phaundapur village of Gajraula block, she is a student of Shri Narayan Smarak Inter College. Despite being a science student, she wishes to take up the Arts stream for higher studies to become a civil servant. Sakshi credited her parents and teachers for her success.

“I used to study for 6-7 hours daily and get my doubts cleared by teachers. I want to take civil services exams to become an IAS officer. I am preparing for JEE and will pursue B Tech. For my success, I would like to give credit to my parents, grandfather and teachers,” said Kaushambi girl, Anushka Singh, who secured second position in Class 12 exams with 96.8%.

Etawah girl, Mohini Pal, a student of Choudhary Sughar Singh Inter College, Jaswant Nagar, secured third rank in state in the Class 12 exam with a score of 96.40%. The achievement came despite challenging circumstances at home. A resident of Jagsaura village, Mohini is daughter of Dharmendra Pal, a farmer.

With limited resources and a modest study environment, she pursued her academic goals with determination. “Even if one studies sincerely for five to six hours beyond school hours, it is possible to succeed,” she said. Mohini plans to pursue her undergraduate degree from a reputed university before beginning preparations for the civil services examination.

Drawing inspiration from her two elder sisters — one a staff nurse at Medanta Hospital and the other pursuing a degree in pharmacy — Mohini credited her family’s support for helping her achieve the score.

High School toppers

Yash Pratap Singh, a student of Raskendri Devi Inter College, Umari, secured first rank in Class 10 examinations with a score of 97.83%. Hailing from Umari town in Jalaun district, he attributed his academic success to the dedicated efforts of his teachers.

“Every teacher in my school played a crucial role in this achievement. Whenever I faced any difficulty, they ensured I got the right answers and guidance on time,” he said over the phone.

He shared that on regular days he studied for 13 to 14 hours, while during the examination period, he extended his study hours to 18 to 20 per day. Despite the rigours of his academic routine, Yash also found time for his passion for cricket.

Yash’s father, Vinay Kumar Singh, is the principal of the school where he studied, while his mother, Suman Devi, is a homemaker.

Aanshi Srivastava, a student of Shivaji Inter College in Etawah, secured second position in the high school examination in UP, scoring 97.67%. She dedicated nearly 12 hours every day to studies and strongly believes that avoiding distractions such as social media and television plays a critical role in academic success.

“I don’t watch films or serials. Focused study, without distractions, is the key,” she said. Daughter of Rahul Srivastava, a private sector employee, and a homemaker mother, Aanshi credits her parents’ unwavering support for her achievement. “My parents always encouraged me to study sincerely, and that motivation helped me reach this milestone,” she shared. “I want to become an IAS officer and serve the country,” she said with resolve.

Abhishek Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Barabanki secured second position with 97.67% marks.

A driver’s daughter, Ritu Garg of Moradabad brought glory to her city by jointly sharing third rank in high school with 97.5%. “My parents had a sense of pride after hearing about my result. I was regular in school and dedicated 4-5 hours to self-study. If there was any doubt, I got it cleared from teachers,” said Ritu whose favourite subjects are mathematics and chemistry.

“After Class 12, I want to prepare for UPSC exam and become an IAS to serve the country,” said Ritu.

A farmer’s son, Arpit Verma, of Baburam Savitridevi Inter College, Sitapur, stood third in the state in Class 10 exam. “My father never forced me for marks, but I always wanted to put my best foot forward. I aspire to join IIT for civil engineering. My success mantra was self-confidence and self-study,” said Verma whose fee was waived by the school seeing his excellent academic performance.