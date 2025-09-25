Services hit as junior docs go on strike at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj

Junior doctors of the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital here claimed that more than 2,000 people were turned away from the outpatient wing of the hospital and 60 surgeries were postponed on Wednesday as a result of a strike called by them. However, hospital authorities maintained that the strike did not cause any inconvenience to patients. Senior police officials trying to pacify junior doctors on strike at SRN Hospital on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The strike, which began late Tuesday night, was called in response to the attack on junior doctor Anurag Kumar at his residence. The striking doctors alleged official non-action on the incident in which Dr Anurag was assaulted by a ‘delivery boy’.

From the hospital’s outpatient department to the operating theatres, services remained hit. Even as most patients had to return disappointed, senior doctors attended to around 500 patients in the OPD.

According to Dr Ashutosh, one of the striking doctors the manner in which Dr Anurag was attacked has created an atmosphere of fear among doctors. The accused should be arrested. He said that the deadly attack on Dr Anurag was condemnable and police should trace the attackers captured on CCTV.

Another junior doctor Dr Shashi Prakash said, “A fellow doctor of ours was attacked, but no action has been taken even 24 hours later. Despite having complete information about the accused, only assurances were given.”

Meanwhile, the principal of the Motilal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) Dr VK Pandey said the assault on the junior doctor was condemnable and the police administration was conducting its investigation. The strike did not cause any inconvenience to patients, he added. MLNMC is the parent institution for Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital.