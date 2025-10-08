Seva Shakti centres symbols of women’s self-reliance: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated 15 Seva Shakti centres (sewing training centres) and launched the Matri Shakti Vandan programme under Mission Shakti 5.0 to mark the 85th birth anniversary of former MLA the late DP Bora. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event marking birth anniv of late MLA DP Bora in Lucknow. (HT photo)

He also virtually unveiled Bora’s statue and felicitated women achievers from diverse fields for their exemplary contributions to the society. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said the day holds special significance for Uttar Pradesh as it coincides with Sharad Purnima and the birth anniversaries of Maharshi Valmiki and Meera Bai.

“On this auspicious occasion, I bow to sage Valmiki and Meera Bai and offer humble tributes to the late DP Bora on behalf of the state government and the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he said. Yogi said the newly inaugurated Seva Shakti centres, being operated under the aegis of the DP Bora Memorial Committee, would serve as symbols of women’s self-reliance and help them achieve economic independence through sewing and skill training.

He felicitated women who have made remarkable contributions in education, literature, music, health, and social service. These included Padma Shri awardee and Hindi litterateur Prof Vidya Bindu Singh, classical musician Sunita Jhingran, Sheela Mishra, Shalu Singh and Dr Chandrawati. Praising their achievements, he said their dedication and excellence continue to inspire society and honouring them is a matter of great pride.

He recalled the life and legacy of DP Bora, describing him as a courageous and visionary leader who raised the voice of the deprived, Dalit and oppressed classes. “As the president of the Lucknow University Students’ Union and later as an MLA, DP Bora fearlessly protected the interests of the poor and the business community at a time when Lucknow was battling gang wars and lawlessness. He not only fought for justice but also gave a new direction to society,” the CM said.

At the event, poet Sarvesh Asthana evoked social sensitivity through his poems, focusing on women’s dignity, safety, self-reliance and awareness against evils like dowry. Yogi appreciated his writing, saying that a poet’s pen challenges social evils and guides the society towards a new path. Through his verses, Asthana highlighted the character of Lord Ram and social values.

Yogi described Maharshi Valmiki’s Ramayana as a timeless text, unique in its social, religious and geographical dimensions. He said it is not merely a religious scripture but a symbol of social values and environmental conservation. “The character of Lord Ram represents the embodiment of righteousness, and Maharshi Valmiki has given society an ideal example that remains relevant even today,” the CM said.

Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said the project is not just about building a temple but a step towards establishing Ram Rajya. Yogi said work is also underway to rejuvenate the flora and environment associated with the Ramayana era, reflecting efforts to preserve India’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

He remembered Meera Bai’s deep devotion and her message of social harmony and said that guided by her Guru Sant Ravidas Ji, she spread the spirit of faith, equality and unity through her devotion to Lord Krishna.

He said more than a hundred Seva Shakti centres, operated by the DP Bora Memorial Committee, are playing a significant role in advancing this mission.